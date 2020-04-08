|
|
Evelyn B. Slaughter
Palmyra - Evelyn B. Slaughter, 94, formerly of Palmyra passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Harrisburg.
Born April 6, 1925 in Palmyra, she was a daughter of the late Harry C. and Rachel (Fake) Brown and was also preceded in death by sons Thomas E. Slaughter and infant son James O. Slaughter, brother Willard Brown and sisters Mildred Lehman and Ruth Kelley Smith.
A 1943 graduate of Palmyra High School and 1976 graduate of Lebanon Vo-Tech, she received her Practical Nurse License in 1977. Evelyn was a member of Palm Lutheran Church and former member of Palmyra Garden Club and former den mother for Pack 48 from 1957-1960. Part owner of Slaughter's Custom Floors from 1966-1978, she was also employed by the former Lebanon Valley Brethren Home 1981-1982, Hershey Foods 1982-1990 and Elder Care Adult Care Center 1998-2002.
During her life, Evelyn loved working in her flower gardens, cooking for family and friends, entertaining in her home, helping anyone in need and also going dancing. She always loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her children John W. Slaughter, II (Sherry) of Palmyra, Cynthia Bracale (Ronald) of Arizona and Kathryn Pope (Wayne) of Harrisburg; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, 11 West Cherry Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020