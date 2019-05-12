|
Evelyn E. Rudy
Myerstown - Evelyn E. Rudy, 81, of Myerstown, died May 9, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre.
She was the wife of Kermit M. Rudy. They celebrated their 62nd Anniversary September 1, 2018.
Born in Bethel on March 27, 1938, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Mabel (Dove) and Clarence L. Mowrer.
She was a 1956 Graduate of Northern Lebanon High School who loved to cook, bake, sew, & make crafts. Evelyn was a Sunday School teacher at Mount Zion Road Church of the Brethren for 32 years. She worked at College Hill Poultry, Richland Shoe Factory, & Hills Department Store.
In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by daughter, Jill, wife of LeRoy Geesey, of Leesport; son,Gary Rudy, of Myerstown; 1 granddaughter; 1 great grandson; sisters, Gladys, wife of Neil Shirk, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, wife of Charles Knerr of Frederickburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Rhoads.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Special Olympics of Lebanon County, P.O. Box 1018, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019