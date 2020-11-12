1/
Evelyn K. Wagaman
1923 - 2020
Lebanon - Evelyn K. Wagaman, 97, Lebanon, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Earl Wagaman, Sr. She was born in Cornwall on July 16, 1923 a daughter of the late Harry and Ida Carpenter Reddinger. She is survived by a daughter: Gail M. wife of Nelson Zimmerman; granddaughter: Michelle wife of Benjamin Weaver; brothers: Theodore and wife Agnes Reddinger, Dennis and wife Eleanore Reddinger; also nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son: Earl Wagaman, Jr.; sister: Geraldine Jones; brothers: Harold, William, Richard, Ray and Carl Reddinger. Graveside funeral services will on Monday at 11:00 am in the Cornwall Cemetery. There will be a viewng prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 am to 10:45am in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
