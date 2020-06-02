Evelyn M. Frantz
Palmyra - Evelyn Mildred Frantz , 93, passed peacefully into Heaven on June 2, 2020. She was born in Haxtun, CO to Galen and Bernice Barkdoll, one of eight children. She is survived by a loving husband, Loren D. Frantz of Palmyra and three children; Ronn and Nina Frantz of Chicago, Ill., Pat and John Horoschak, Liverpool, Pa, and Myrna and Jeff Overton of Haverhill, Iowa. One brother, Stan Barkdoll, WV, and three sisters, Lois Hillsamer, MI, Loree Gross and Ruth Wilstead both of Il.
Evelyn was born into a long lineage of Church of the Brethren members and has remained steadfast in service to the church denomination. She actively served in music ministries and in Leadership positions both locally and at the district level. She and Loren have been members of Ridgeway Community Church and have used her gifts in service there for the last 50 years.
Evelyn graduated as a Music major from Manchester College, Indiana. As a young adult, she served with Brethren Volunteer Service as a teacher at Piney Woods School, Mississippi and later at Elgin State Hospital in Elgin, Ill. She later worked as the church secretary for First Church of the Brethren in Chicago, Il. where she met and married Loren.
Evelyn was employed as a public-school teacher and an administrative assistant for the Pennsylvania Governor's Commission of Women in Harrisburg. She was a prolific writer and published many articles and a biographical book about her Grandmother, Virginia Snavely. Throughout her life, Evelyn continued to volunteer in many organizations such as League of Women Voters, On Earth Peace and Brethren Housing.
Evelyn was a great listener and enjoyed spending time with her siblings at reunion gatherings, as well as family celebrations with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Evelyn was blessed to travel extensively with her husband and family. She nurtured appreciation and reverence for God's creation among her family. She was interested in other people and cultures; nurturing respect and justice for all God's children. She will be greatly missed by her church family and friends as well as her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the audio-visual fund at Ridgeway Community Church of the Brethren, Harrisburg, Pa. A memorial service to honor her life will be planned for the future. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.