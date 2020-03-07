Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Evonne Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evonne C. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evonne C. Clark Obituary
Evonne C. Clark

Lebanon - Evonne C. Clark, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy.

Evonne was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1949 to the late James Boltz, Sr. and Margaret "Nancy" (Zerman) Boltz. She had been a line worker for Hershey Chocolate Factory for 39 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, other board games and cards. She was an avid reader. She also loved swimming in her pool, going to amusement parks, and watching professional figure skating and game shows on TV.

Surviving is a son, Kevin J. Brandon and his wife Kelly of Palmyra, a son-in-law, Thomas A. Catron of Mitchell, SD, five grandchildren, Aaron Brandon, Zachary Brandon, MiKayla Brandon, Tyler Martin, and Liam Catron, and a great grandchild, Aiden Brandon. She is also survived by her companion, Ralph Oberholtzer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Catron and her two brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 12PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 6PM - 8PM at the funeral home and again on Wednesday morning from 11AM until 12PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt. 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -