Evonne C. Clark
Lebanon - Evonne C. Clark, 70, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy.
Evonne was born in Lebanon on October 15, 1949 to the late James Boltz, Sr. and Margaret "Nancy" (Zerman) Boltz. She had been a line worker for Hershey Chocolate Factory for 39 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, other board games and cards. She was an avid reader. She also loved swimming in her pool, going to amusement parks, and watching professional figure skating and game shows on TV.
Surviving is a son, Kevin J. Brandon and his wife Kelly of Palmyra, a son-in-law, Thomas A. Catron of Mitchell, SD, five grandchildren, Aaron Brandon, Zachary Brandon, MiKayla Brandon, Tyler Martin, and Liam Catron, and a great grandchild, Aiden Brandon. She is also survived by her companion, Ralph Oberholtzer. She was preceded in death by her daughter Caroline Catron and her two brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 12PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. There will be a viewing held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 6PM - 8PM at the funeral home and again on Wednesday morning from 11AM until 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt. 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
