Services
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Marilyn (Forney) Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Marilyn (Forney) Wagner Obituary
F. Marilyn (Forney) Wagner

Lititz - F. Marilyn (Forney) Wagner, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Petersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Hershey) and Paul Forney.

Marilyn graduated from South Lebanon High School. She was an Executive Secretary at Lebanon County Trust. She retired from Hamilton/ Wells Fargo Bank. Marilyn was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed solving the daily crossword puzzles, walking and hiking and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the Lancaster Hiking Club. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her time in Ocean City, Maryland. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family and celebrating the holidays surrounded by everyone she loved. She will be remembered for her kind heart, warm smile and sense of humor.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Donald Wagner (Connie) of Mechanicsburg and Linda Reidenbaugh of Lititz; her grandchildren: Sean Reidenbaugh of Lititz and Tasha Wagner of Mechanicsburg; her siblings: Richard Forney of Myerstown, Eleanor Hitz of Lebanon, Jim Forney of Sewickley, Jerry Forney of Annville, Barbara Lindsey of South Carolina and Betty Doll of Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Forney.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA, 17601. Family and friends will be received from 1030AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, address above.

To send condolences, please visit

SnyderFuneralHome.com

Charles F. Snyder, Jr

Funeral Home & Crematory

717.560.5100
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -