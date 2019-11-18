Services
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Fannie I. Berman Obituary
Fannie I. Berman

Annville - Fannie I. Berman, 94, of Annville, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Lebanon Valley Home. She was the wife of the late Samuel Berman, who passed away in 1992.

Fannie was born in Lebanon on August 18, 1925 to the late Oscar N. and Rosa (Boeshore) Unger. She was a 1943 graduate of Annville High School. She was a bookkeeper for J. Berman and Sons Inc. & Alan-Barr Aluminum Co. Inc. She was a member of Annville United Methodist Church, where she was involved with Merry Heart Sunday School Class and sang in the choir. She was also a member of Mills Chorus and an associate member of the Beth Israel Synagogue. Fannie had moved to Florida and lived there for 25 years. While she was there, she worked as a bookkeeper for an orthodontist for 8-10 years. She was very involved with her church in Vero Beach Florida. She moved back home to Annville in 1997 and had worked at Hoss's Steak and Seahouse. Fannie was always punctual and enjoyed spending her time with her nephews. Her nephews considered her a "second mother".

Surviving is a sister, Phoebe Fernsler of Annville, three nephews, Edgar E. Fernsler, Jr., James M. Fernsler, Thomas J. Fernsler, great nieces, Lori A. Kruza, Kristen Witmer, Stefanie Fernsler, Gloria Dumone, a great nephew, Michael D. Fernsler, two great-great nieces and four great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Unger, Russell Unger, and Henry Unger.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grantville Cemetery. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, Annville United Methodist Church, 1 College Ave., Annville, PA 17003.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
