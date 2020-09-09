1/
Fanny K. Stoltzfus
Myerstown - Fanny K. Stoltzfus, 93, of Myerstown, died Wednesday September 9, 2020. She was born July 10, 1927 in Lancaster County. She was the wife of the late Reuben G. Stoltzfus, who died in 2001. She was the daughter of the late Amos & Annie Zook. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She is survived by 5 sons; Amos D. (Bena Glick), Abner (Barbara Beiler), Reuben (Fannie Lapp), Elam (Sara Ann Lantz) Steven (Agnes Lantz) all of Myerstown, 2 son-in-laws; Simeon Zook (Sara Ann) of Newmanstown, Melvin Fisher (Annie) of Paradise, 2 daughters; Miriam (Alvin Stoltzfus), Fanny Jane (Amos King Jr.) both of Myerstown, 62 grandchildren & 141 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 daughters; Sara Ann (Simeon), Annie (Melvin), 1 grandson and 4 great grandchildren. She is survived by a brother; Amos Zook Jr, brothers-in-law; Amos Zook, Jake Rhiel, sister-in-law; Emma Zook. She was preceded in death by brothers; Aaron, Abner, Isacc & Elmer Zook, 3 sisters; Barbara, Nancy & Miriam. Funeral Services will be held at home residence on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 9:00am. Viewing will be at the home residence until time of funeral. clauserfh.com






