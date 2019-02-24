|
|
Fay L. Brandt
Lebanon - Fay L. Brandt, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at ManorCare in Lebanon.
Fay was born in Lebanon on December 3, 1938 to the late Amos and Helen (Brandt) Schell. She had worked for 38 years as a payroll clerk for Hershey Foods. She was a former member of Waterworks United Methodist Church, years ago. She enjoyed reading romance novels, doing crafts, scrapbooking, and playing board games, especially Parcheesi. She had a love for spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Keith G. Wikel of Lebanon, Bruce Meyers and his wife Sheila of Myerstown, Tony Brandt of Annville, grandchildren, Vanessa J. Wikel, Charisma Meyers, Megan Brandt, a brother Dennis Schell of Lebanon and a sister Diana Witman of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Stober.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019