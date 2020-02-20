|
|
Fay L. (Weik) Horst
Newmanstown - Fay L. (Weik) Horst, 80, of Newmanstown and formerly of Schaefferstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon in Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, with her family by her side.
Born in Schoeneck, on April 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Violet B. (Treisch) Weik, Jr.
She was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1957 and Lebanon Valley College Class of 1961, where she majored in Music Education.
Fay was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Schaefferstown, where she was also the organist for over 34 years. She also played for several other local churches throughout the years and played for many weddings near and far.
She spent 35 years doing what she loved, teaching music to elementary students in the Ephrata School District, retiring in 1998. She also helped through the years with the family business, the Forget-Me-Not Flower Shop in Ephrata. There were many wonderful memories associated with Fay's professions that she would often recall with her family and friends.
Fay loved to keep busy and enjoyed helping with banquets and many other church activities. She was always on the go!
The most important and closest thing to Fay's heart was her family. She loved them dearly and looked forward to spending time with them. She most enjoyed attending her grandchildren's many activities and was so proud of all their achievements. Fay looked forward to family and friends gathering over many meals. She will be dearly missed by many!
Fay is survived by her son, David H. Horst, husband of Erin, of Lebanon; grandchildren: Ryan, Grace, Drew, and Delaney; brother, Roy L. Weik, husband of Jane, of Cornwall; sister, Lorna L. Musser, widow of Larry, of Hamburg; two nieces, Renee Mutschler and Meredith Bixler and one nephew, Joe Horst; several great nieces and nephews; close friend, Charles "Skip" Kopp; and many, many cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's United Church of Christ Church, 1304 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown, with Rev. Jason Royle officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the church.
Interment will follow in Mellinger's Cemetery, Schoeneck.
The family request contributions in Fay's memory be sent to: Jennifer Horst's Love, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 1940 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020