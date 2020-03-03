|
|
Fay Lisa Burkholder
Denver - Fay Lisa Burkholder, 47, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. Fay was the loving wife of Nevin M. Burkholder for 28 years. She was born on August 25, 1972 in Lebanon, Lebanon County and was the daughter of Hilda F. Lehman Eberly of Myerstown and the late Henry M. Eberly. Fay was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship. In addition to her husband, Fay is survived by daughters, Jalisa Fay and Joelle Lynn. Also survived by siblings, Lucille, wife of Wilmer Martin of Denver; Glenn, husband of Dorene (Marks) Eberly of Newmanstown; Henry, husband of Susan (Putt) Eberly of Myerstown; Mabel, wife of Roy Sensenig of Nottingham; Carl, husband of Darlene (Good) Eberly of Robesonia; Joan, wife of Roy Oberholtzer of Myerstown; Dale, husband of June (Litzenberger) Eberly of Fredericksburg; Philip, husband of Joyce (Burkholder) Eberly of Myerstown; Rachel, wife of Kenneth High of Lititz. In addition to her father, Henry M. Eberly, she was preceded in death by a sister, Minerva Eberly and sister-in-law, Kathy Eberly. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am in Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, also on Friday from 9 am to 10 am ALL AT THE CHURCH. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020