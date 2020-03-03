Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Lisa Burkholder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay Lisa Burkholder Obituary
Fay Lisa Burkholder

Denver - Fay Lisa Burkholder, 47, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. Fay was the loving wife of Nevin M. Burkholder for 28 years. She was born on August 25, 1972 in Lebanon, Lebanon County and was the daughter of Hilda F. Lehman Eberly of Myerstown and the late Henry M. Eberly. Fay was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship. In addition to her husband, Fay is survived by daughters, Jalisa Fay and Joelle Lynn. Also survived by siblings, Lucille, wife of Wilmer Martin of Denver; Glenn, husband of Dorene (Marks) Eberly of Newmanstown; Henry, husband of Susan (Putt) Eberly of Myerstown; Mabel, wife of Roy Sensenig of Nottingham; Carl, husband of Darlene (Good) Eberly of Robesonia; Joan, wife of Roy Oberholtzer of Myerstown; Dale, husband of June (Litzenberger) Eberly of Fredericksburg; Philip, husband of Joyce (Burkholder) Eberly of Myerstown; Rachel, wife of Kenneth High of Lititz. In addition to her father, Henry M. Eberly, she was preceded in death by a sister, Minerva Eberly and sister-in-law, Kathy Eberly. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am in Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm, also on Friday from 9 am to 10 am ALL AT THE CHURCH. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -