|
|
Faye G. Balsbaugh
Myerstown - Faye G. Balsbaugh, 91, of Myerstown, died May 10, 2019.
She was the wife of Carl H. Balsbaugh, to whom she was married 65 years on March 14, 2019.
Born in Bethel Twp., on March 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Isaac F. and Mary A. (Merkey) Bricker.
Faye was a 1946 graduate of Fredericksburg High School, and a 1948 graduate of Lebanon Business College. She was a member of Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel, where she was a lifetime deacon. Faye was employed as an administrative assistant at First National Bank of PA, Lebanon, for 25 years. She also worked as a realtor for Tom H. Edkin for 13 years, and Century 21 for eight years, retiring in 1973.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Ann Gruber, of Myerstown, Amy, wife of Clayton Henry, of Manheim; grandchildren, Ashley (Ed) Fuhrman, Abby Gruber, Justin Henry and Nathan (Kaylee) Henry; 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Bricker, Ada Bomberger, and Effie Bricker.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, Bethel, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, PA 19507.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019