Faye L. DaubertLebanon - Faye L. Daubert, 81, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ralph A. Daubert, Jr. Faye was born in Lebanon on December 11, 1938, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ella Sheetz Eberly. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1956 and had been employed by Cleaver Books and Lebanon Internal Medicine. She was an avid Phillies, Steelers and Hershey Bears supporter who loved reading Amish books; but her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren. Faye is survived by daughters: Ann L. Daubert spouse of Amy Steiner; Crystal L. wife of Lance Lightner; grandsons: Ryan Lightner and wife Sarah, Matt Lightner and wife Deanna, Michael Lightner and wife Allie Steck as well as a niece: JoEllen Reilly. She was preceded in death by a sister: Doris Uffner. At Faye's request, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to LCBC, 124 S. 10th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.