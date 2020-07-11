Faye S. Harman
Palmyra - Faye S. Harman, 85, formerly of Grantville passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born October 8, 1934 in Campbelltown, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Susan (Wert) Shellenhamer and the widow after 59 years of marriage of Stanley R. "Pete" Harman since May 2013.
She worked with her husband in his excavating business and taught aquacise classes. A collector of Longaberger baskets, Faye enjoyed making ceramics, couponing and going on bus trips.
Surviving are her sons Stanley R. Harman, Jr. of Palmyra and Dennis A., husband of Sallie Harman of Grantville; siblings Jay Shellenhamer, Lois Weaver and Barry Shellenhamer; grandsons Dean, husband of Jennifer Harman of Jonestown and Darryl, husband of Susan Harman of Brightwood, Virginia; three great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 9066 Jonestown Road, Grantville preceded by a visitation from 9:00 AM. Private interment in Shells Cemetery.
