Faye S. Thierwechter
Palmyra - Faye S. Thierwechter, 70, of Palmyra passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born February 28, 1950 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Earl B. and Henrietta (Brandt) Kuntz and also preceded in death by son Timothy Fleisch and brother Charles Kuntz.
Surviving are her husband Carl A. Thierwechter, Sr.; daughter Tina F. Klinger; grandchildren Jonathan Cambria, Thomas Cambria, Nicole Fleisch and Skyla Fleisch; great grandchildren Couper, Lilliana, Jovanny and Timothy; stepchildren Carl Thierwechter, Jr., Brian Thierwechter and Julie Heintzelman; and siblings Laverne Mitchell, Earlene Blouch, Jean Roach and Timothy Kuntz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gift of Life, 867 Fishburn Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.