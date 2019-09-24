|
|
Florence C. Ruppenthal
Myerstown - Florence C. Ruppenthal, 94 of Myerstown, passed away in Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown. She was born in Avon on November 28, 1924, a daughter of the late Edward E. and Florence M. Erby Spangler. Florence was the wife of the late Melvin A. Ruppenthal who passed away January 5, 1981. Mrs. Ruppenthal retired from the Dietary Department in the E.C.C. Retirement Village, Myerstown. Surviving are her three daughters: Gloria, wife of Lloyd Schneck, Myerstown; Dorothy, wife of Richard Beiler, Myerstown and Dianne, wife of Lynn Gundrum, Etters; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a great great grandchild; sister: Betty, wife of Howard Firestine, Pine Grove; numerous nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by brothers: Edward and Harold Lloyd Spangler; sisters: Pauline Haskell; Irene Espenshade; Alverta Spangler; Marguerite Swoyer and Willette Elliott. A funeral service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home Inc, 116 N. Carpenter St, Schaefferstown, PA, 17088 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Contributions may be made in Florence's memory to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA, 17011. Thank you for the exceptional care given to Florence by the Sone Ridge Staff and Compassionate Care Hospice. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019