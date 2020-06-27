Florence E. Krissinger
Florence E. Krissinger

Lebanon - Florence E. Krissinger, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Krissinger, who passed away in 2011.

Florence was born in the farmhouse in Lebanon on January 22, 1934 to the late Franklin and Sallie (Guilden) DeHart. She attended a one room schoolhouse and then went on to work as a seamstress at a factory. After working as a seamstress, she was a homemaker for over 50 years. Florence was a member of Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church. She was a very faithful woman and took time each morning to read her Bible and devotions. She enjoyed doing word searches, camping, and going for morning coffee and tea with her late husband. She had the most love for her family and spending time with them.

Surviving are her children, Gail Adams and her companion Tim of Fredericksburg, Terry Krissinger and her companion Darv of Lebanon, Douglas Krissinger and his companion Bill of Middletown, Scott Krissinger of Lebanon, Timmy Krissinger of Lebanon, Cindy Krissinger of Mechanicsburg, Wayne Krissinger and his wife Michele of Lebanon, 8 grandchildren, Katina, Sonya, Stanley II, Stacy, Mary, Anna, Cody, DaLeena, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings Wayne DeHart, Sr., Mable, Elsie and Mary.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10AM until 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service must be held privately. Those wishing to view the service, you may go to the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Stream tab and then scroll down to the Annville location link at 11AM on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033, or The Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
