Florence I. Bold
Myerstown - Florence I. Bold, 94, of Myerstown formerly of Bingen, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Stone Ridge Retirement Living, Myerstown. She is the wife of the late Thomas F. Bold who died January 12, 2012. Florence was born in Bethlehem on September 25, 1925 to the late Floyd and Helen (Siegfried) Smith. She worked for Surefit and Kraft Foods for many years. She loved sewing and crocheting.
SURVIVORS
Daughter: Kathleen C. (Robert S.) Edris of Myerstown; sisters: Annabell Mayes of IN, Isabell Beers of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Keirstan G. Edris of Myerstown, Megan B. (D. Heath) Webb of Phoenixville, Hillary R. Edris (Josh Pfeffer); great grandchild: Isaac G. Webb; great grand dogs: Seamus, Kayte, Rufus, Winnie & Wally; many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by siblings: Margaret Nickum, Dorothy Kramer, Helen, Marvin, Lester & Gordon Smith.
SERVICE
Family and friends are invited to call 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street - Hellertown with a service at 11:30 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, memorials to 17th Airborne Division Scions (Descendants), 62 Forty Acre Mountain Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
