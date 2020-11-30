1/
Florence M. Gettle
Florence M. Gettle

Lebanon - Mrs. Florence M. Gettle, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, July 14, 1931 to Clarence Moyer and Nora Moyer Miller nee Gibble in Lebanon, PA. Florence was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, She worked as Nurses aide. Florence enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her family and having her family come over to go swimming in the pool. Surviving are children Allen S. Gettle, spouse Connie, Wade D. Gettle Sr., spouse Judy, Troy D. Gettle, spouse Sharon; grandchildren Corey Gettle, Taryn Longstreth, Karrie Kelley, Travis Gettle, Tim Gettle, Tamara Hostetter, Stephanie Frantz and Wade D. Gettle, Jr.; Great grandchildren Micah, Reed, Lucy, Hunter, Mackenzie, Scout, Hope, Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Allen W. Gettle. Viewing will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
