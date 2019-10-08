Services
Resources
Florence W. Faus

Florence W. Faus Obituary
Florence W. Faus

Lebanon - Florence W. Faus, 87 years, 8 months, 20 days, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Abram H Faus, who passed away on March 18, 2019.

Born in Rothsville on January 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Christian K. & Grace E. Weaver Martin. She was a member of the Shirksville Mennonite Church.

She is survived by her sons Allen and his wife Carol Faus of Rock Stream, NY, Daniel and his wife Lorraine Faus of Waterloo, NY and Jon and his wife Mary Faus of Reading; daughters Grace wife of Donald Hollinger of Myerstown, Esther wife of Ken Mast of Penn Yan, NY, Beth wife of Vernon Mast of Heron, MT, Rose wife of Nathan Overholt of Russellville, KY and Elaine wife of Nelson Martin of Newmanstown; 42 grandchildren and 77 great grandchildren; brothers Harold W. Martin, Luke W. Martin, John Charles Martin, Galen W. Martin, Clyde W. Martin, Lloyd W. Martin, Willis W. Martin, Sanford W. Martin, and Clair W. Martin; and sister Laura Ruth Hertle.

She was preceded in death by a brother Roy W. Martin, sisters Pearl W. Brazier and infant sister Esther Martin, daughter-in-law Gladys (Halteman) Faus, and infant grandson Wesley E Hollinger.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Rd., Myerstown. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Shirksville Mennonite Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
