Frances D. Webb
Lebanon - Frances D. Webb, 88, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Church of God Home in Carlisle.
Born on March 18, 1931 in Hollywood, St. Mary's County, Maryland to the late Jonathan W. and Bessie May Cusic.
Frances was retired from the Lebanon School District as a bus driver. She greatly enjoyed going to yard sales and the beach.
She was the widow of William "Bones" Webb and preceded in death by 8 siblings.
Surviving are her son John M. Webb and his wife Jill of Selbyville, DE, 2 grandchildren Heidi Webb, Jason Webb and his wife Rayla, 3 great grandchildren Gavin, Malia and Miles.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to centralpacremation.com.
Memorial contributions in Frances' honor may be made to the , 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019