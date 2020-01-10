Resources
Frances M. Reinhard

Lebanon - Reinhard, Frances M, 88 of Lebanon passed away on January 1 at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Clyde L. Reinhard. Also surviving are a sister, Irene Henise, a daughter, Cynthia (Ken, Jr) Felty, a son Marc (Mary) Reinhard, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Ft Indiantown Gap Cemetary on Tuesday, January 14, 2010 at 10:30 am.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
