Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Frances M. Vasile


1926 - 2019
Frances M. Vasile Obituary
Frances M. Vasile

Palmyra - Frances M. Vasile, 93, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas Vasile. Born in Quentin, PA on May 6, 1926, Frances was a daughter of the late George and Carrie (Fees) Kreiser. She was a certified nursing assistant and retired from the Lebanon VA Medical Center. She enjoyed crocheting and doing word search books. She loved her cats and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by two children, Marjorie Spesak, and Louise Vasile and her companion, Bruce Douple; two grandchildren, Elaine Wile and her husband Timothy, and Timothy Spesak; a great grandson, Brandon Wile; two great-great grandchildren, Daniel Wile and Gianna Wile; a sister, Mary Jane Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Henry, Lawrence, Leighton, and Ernest Kreiser; and a sister, Mildred Magni.

A viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' name may be made to or the Humane Society of Lebanon County. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
