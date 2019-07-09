Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Saylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Hap" Saylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances "Hap" Saylor Obituary
Frances "Hap" Saylor

Mt. Gretna - Frances "Hap" Saylor passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Mt. Gretna, PA on July 4th, 2019. Hap was 91. She was the loving wife of C. John Saylor, who passed away in Nov. 1987. They were residents of Lebanon, PA and of Pawley's Island, SC. Born as Frances Ann Frantz to Mark and Margaret Frantz in Waynesboro, PA on Oct. 8, 1927, Hap is survived by her four children; David F. Saylor and wife Denise of York, PA, Jay R. Saylor and wife Joanne of Rochester, NY, Ellen S. and husband Tim O'Donnell of Mt. Gretna, PA and Scott A. Saylor of Lebanon, PA as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Brunschwyler of Birdsboro, PA, several nieces and nephews and preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Hap enjoyed cooking, football, knitting, crafting, sewing, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends. Her two favorite places were the beach and Mt. Gretna. She was HAPpy to be able to live out the rest of her days in Mt. Gretna. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Mt. Gretna Volunteer Fire Co. and Lawn Fire Co. Ambulance (Lawn EMS) in appreciation for their assistance with her many hospital transports.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from July 9 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now