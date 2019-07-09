|
|
Frances "Hap" Saylor
Mt. Gretna - Frances "Hap" Saylor passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Mt. Gretna, PA on July 4th, 2019. Hap was 91. She was the loving wife of C. John Saylor, who passed away in Nov. 1987. They were residents of Lebanon, PA and of Pawley's Island, SC. Born as Frances Ann Frantz to Mark and Margaret Frantz in Waynesboro, PA on Oct. 8, 1927, Hap is survived by her four children; David F. Saylor and wife Denise of York, PA, Jay R. Saylor and wife Joanne of Rochester, NY, Ellen S. and husband Tim O'Donnell of Mt. Gretna, PA and Scott A. Saylor of Lebanon, PA as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Brunschwyler of Birdsboro, PA, several nieces and nephews and preceded in death by one sister and two brothers. Hap enjoyed cooking, football, knitting, crafting, sewing, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends. Her two favorite places were the beach and Mt. Gretna. She was HAPpy to be able to live out the rest of her days in Mt. Gretna. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Mt. Gretna Volunteer Fire Co. and Lawn Fire Co. Ambulance (Lawn EMS) in appreciation for their assistance with her many hospital transports.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from July 9 to July 14, 2019