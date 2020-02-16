Services
Francesca Barreca

Francesca Barreca Obituary
Francesca Barreca

Cleona - Francesca Barreca, 92, of Cleona died Friday, February 14, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Giuseppe Barreca who died in 1998.

Born in Casteldaccia, Sicily, Italy on July 2, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Domenica Manzella Canale. She was a homemaker.

Francesca who was always fashionable, enjoyed music, dancing, singing, and cooking. She was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church, Annville.

Surviving are three daughters Maria wife of Bartolo Manzella of Lebanon, Domenica Martorana of Cleona, Giovanna wife of Giuseppe Canale of Annville, a son Nunzio Barreca of Queens, NY, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be held in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Monday morning at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville from 9:45 AM to 11:45 AM prior to the service.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
