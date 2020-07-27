1/
Francis Dale Patrick
Francis Dale Patrick

Palmyra - Francis Dale Patrick, 86, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Born April 17, 1934 in Palmyra, he was the last living son of Melvin E. and Ida Mae (Barnhart) Patrick. Dale's brothers were Eugene married to Julia Bowman, Harry married to Doris Smith, Larry married to Karen Grubb and Ray and Donald who died in infancy.

A 1952 graduate of Palmyra High School, he married his high school sweetheart Selma Strait in 1953 and together they celebrated 67 years of bliss. Together they had three children Terry married to Cindy Eisenhour and their children David and Pamela and her daughter Allison, Jeffrey married to Elsa Arias Ramirez and their daughters Samantha and Michelle, and Cindy Lynn married to Rick Anspach and their daughter Nannette married to Joseph Rechel and their daughter Madison.

Dale transferred to Bethany United Methodist Church in 1953 and became involved in various offices, serving 15 years a lay leader and delegate to annual conference, but singing in the choir for 50 years was his favorite. He became a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 after 36 years. Employed by the PennDOT as a Relocation Technician, Dale was involved with moving various utilities associated with highway projects.

Private interment, with military honors, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A memorial service will be held at a future date at his church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 20 East Cherry Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
