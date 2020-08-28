Francis E. "Frank" DaroshLebanon - Beloved Husband and Father, Francis E. "Frank" Darosh, 79, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the spouse of the late Mary Ann Darosh (née Minarick), who went home to be with the Lord, December 30, 2001.Frank was born in Pottsville on November 5, 1940, to the late Adolph and Irene Mintz Darosh. A 1959 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, he was the class clown, and member of the basketball and football teams. He proudly served his country as an Engineer in the Supplies and Services Division before being honorably discharged in 1960 upon his return from an overseas tour in Germany. During his time in the Army, he received several commendations for sustained superior performance. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially football, listening to old country music, and spending time with his wife Mary Ann, and son Tony. Frank and Mary Ann were married in the Immaculate Conception Church, in St. Clair, PA.Frank left a mark on the hearts of all those he met with his genuine nature and kindness, and his propensity towards deviling those around him by reciting answers backwards.Surviving in addition to his son, Tony Darosh, of Lebanon, is a grandchild, Ethan Edward "Hunter" Brashear.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 12PM-12:30PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Because of current restrictions with the pandemic, a funeral service and burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.