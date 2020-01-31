|
Francis P. Kreiser
Lebanon - Francis P. Kreiser, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Sally A. (Zimmerman) Kreiser. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on April 14th.
Born in Union Twp. on September 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Grant and Nora E. (Kohr) Kreiser. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960. Francis was a member of St. Jacobs Kimmerlings Church. He worked for Ira J. Light for 25 years and then went on to start Francis P. Kreiser Plumbing & Heating from 1979 to 2007. Francis and Sally worked together as a team for almost 58 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a brother Lloyd Kreiser of Auburn, PA and a sister Mildred Stout of Apache Junction, AZ.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 11:00 AM from Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory Rt. 72 and Camp Meeting Rd. Jonestown, PA 17038. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St. Jacobs Kimmerlings Church 1 St Jacob's Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046, in memory of Francis.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020