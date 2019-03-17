|
|
Frank David Landis, Sr.
South Londonderry Township - Frank David Landis, Sr., 47, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born March 3, 1972 in Harrisburg, he was a son of Frank G. and Diana L. (Miller) Landis of Palmyra and was an industrial electrician for Weaber, Inc., South Londonderry Township. Frank was a U. S. Army Veteran and enjoyed fly fishing, white water kayaking, hiking and machining.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of 27 years Gretchen M. (Heilman) Landis; son Frank David Landis, Jr. of Carlisle; daughter Lauren M. Landis of Palmyra; maternal grandmother Nancy A. Miller of Palmyra; sisters Nancy B., wife of Matthew Wehr of Westfield, New York and Sara A., wife of Michael Miller of Palmyra.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra. Viewings 6:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday and 9:00 - 10:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ProjectHealingWaters.org/donate
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019