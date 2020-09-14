Frank E. Kirchner
Manheim - Frank E. Kirchner, 71, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Lebanon to the late Frank R. and Loretta R. (Troy) Kirchner and was the husband of the late Alice (Layser) Kirchner who passed away in 2000.
Frank was a supervisor for Burnham Corporation. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing but his favorite hobby was spending time with his two grandsons.
Frank is survived by a son, Chad, husband of Kimberly (Stauffer) Kirchner of Manheim; two grandsons, Chase and Avery Kirchner; two sisters, Loretta Gutshall of Nevada, Barbara, wife of Rick Seifert of Myerstown, and a brother, David Kirchner of Myerstown.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frank C. Kirchner.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 W Mckinley Ave, Myerstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM with Father David M. Hereshko as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.
If desired, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
.