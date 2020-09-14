1/1
Frank E. Kirchner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank E. Kirchner

Manheim - Frank E. Kirchner, 71, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.

He was born in Lebanon to the late Frank R. and Loretta R. (Troy) Kirchner and was the husband of the late Alice (Layser) Kirchner who passed away in 2000.

Frank was a supervisor for Burnham Corporation. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing but his favorite hobby was spending time with his two grandsons.

Frank is survived by a son, Chad, husband of Kimberly (Stauffer) Kirchner of Manheim; two grandsons, Chase and Avery Kirchner; two sisters, Loretta Gutshall of Nevada, Barbara, wife of Rick Seifert of Myerstown, and a brother, David Kirchner of Myerstown.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frank C. Kirchner.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 W Mckinley Ave, Myerstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM with Father David M. Hereshko as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.

If desired, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA, 17042.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved