Frank J. Harvatine, Jr.Cleona - Frank J. Harvatine, Jr., 81, of Cleona, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Beverly A. Paluch Harvatine who died in 2017.Born in New Jersey on July 18, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Mary Mitterer Harvatine and was raised on a farm in Susquehanna County. He was employed for over forty years as an engineering technician for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), originally known as the Soil Conservation Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture and took great pride in the soil conservation work he performed with farmers across Southeastern PA. He later continued this work for several years for the Lebanon County Conservation District.Frank was a 1957 graduate of Forest City Regional High School in Susquehanna County, Pa and attended Pennsylvania State University. He was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church, Annville where he served as an Extraordinary Minister and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered in the community, including serving on the Cleona Sewer Board authority and helping Habitat for Humanity projects and was active with the St. Paul's annual Church Bazaar, assisting in set up and tear down along with coordinating/leading the Chicken Barbeque dinner for many years.He enjoyed spending time with his Grandkids, be it hunting/fishing, or attending school and sporting events. He enjoyed Penn State football, Phillies baseball, and Nascar racing. Bev and Frank attended many Penn State bowl games, traveled together to more than 40 states and made several trips to Europe. Every summer Frank tended his family garden which grew to take over half of the backyard. As he said, "You can take the boy out of the farm but you can't take the farm out of the boy." He enjoyed tinkering in his garage repairing his cars and small engines while catching up with the neighbors who walked by. He could do most home repairs and would help family, neighbors and friends whenever and wherever they needed help. He cherished his many lifelong friendships with people from his youth, his NRCS 'family,' St. Paul's Bible Study and Faith Sharing groups and the local community.Surviving are three daughters, Denise, wife of Stuart Edmonds, Newark, DE, Lisa, wife of Robert Ingalls of Hershey, PA, Kristine, wife of John Cowfer, Palmyra, PA and a son, Joe, husband of Dawn Harvatine, Sykesville, MD; grandchildren, Benjamin Harvatine, husband of Kirsten Aarsvold, Samuel Harvatine, Michael Edmonds, Zachary Harvatine, Megan Ingalls, Emily Cowfer and Alex Cowfer; three brothers Carl husband of Nancy Harvatine of Thompson, PA, Tony husband of Sue Harvatine of Union Dale, PA, Paul husband of Susan Harvatine of Thompson, PA, a sister Louise wife of Dwight Bonham of Honesdale, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Marie Westgate.Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Sunday, August 9, from 1:30 P.M. until 3:30 P.M., at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003 at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a luncheon following the Mass and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements are being followed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.