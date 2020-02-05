|
|
Frank L. Lavia, Jr.
Lebanon - SGM (US ARMY RET.) Frank L. Lavia, Jr., age 81, of South Lebanon Twp., died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Lebanon Valley Home, Annville, PA. He was the husband of Helma Gisela Lotz Lavia.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 18, 1938 , he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Cherry Lavia. SGM Lavia retired from the US Army in 1985 after serving 27 years of active duty. He served in Vietnam in 69-70 with the 25th Military Police Company in Cu Chi, and with Headquarters, United Nations Command in Korea in 75-76. Other assignments include Fort Richardson, Alaska, and three tours of duty in Germany. He graduated from the Noncommissioned Officers Logistics Program, Quartermaster School, Fort Lee, VA in 1968. His numerous awards and decorations include The Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal Ninth Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry plus many other citations and commendations.
Surviving in addition to his wife Helma of 54 years are his daughter Diana and boyfriend Glenn, son Eric and girlfriend Lori, brother Joseph Lavia and wife Ella, all of Lebanon, three sisters, Anne Marie Wikert and Husband, Raymond of Round Rock, Texas, Marilyn Celio and husband, Richard of Pittsburgh PA, Margaret Levandowsky and husband John, of Sun City, Arizona and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM with a viewing beginning at 12:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lebanon Valley Home, 550 East Main Street, Annville, PA 17003 or Veteran Service Canines Inc., 3673 Mt. Joy Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552; indicate on memo line, In Memory of Frank Lavia, Jr.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020