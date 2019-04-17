Services
Dr. Frank S. "Brother" Hoffman Obituary
Dr. Frank S. "Brother" Hoffman

Lebanon - Dr. Frank S. "Brother" Hoffman, Jr., 77, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sunday, March 1, 1942 to the late Frank S. Hoffman, Sr. and Mary Hoffman nee Buch in Lebanon. He worked as a dentist and was involved with the Contrary Fishing Club, Lions Club of Lebanon, enjoyed World War II history, woodworking and taking care of his lawn. Surviving are son Frank S. Hoffman, III; sister Mary Harris. He was preceded in death by brother John Hoffman. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
