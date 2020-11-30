1/
Franklin D. R. Bohr
{ "" }
Jonestown - Franklin Delano Roosevelt Bohr, 87, of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Stoneridge Towne Center, Myerstown. He was the husband of the late Lugret K. Kohr Bohr.

Born in Pine Grove, on April 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Samual E. and Sarah E. Eby Bohr. He worked as a crane and forklift operator at Bethlehem Steel and retired in 1986. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill (UCC) Chapel. He especially enjoyed playing harmonica with the bluegrass band, The Slap-town Pickers. Franklin was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by a step-brother Oscar Daub; sister-in-law Esther Bohr of Fredericksburg; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers William, Stanford, George and David Bohr and a step-sister Louise Daub.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Chapel Cemetery, Green Point.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, is honored to serve the family.







Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
