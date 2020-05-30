Franklin I. "Bickel" BachmanJonestown - Franklin I. "Bickel" Bachman, 94, of Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late E. Carolyn Loser Bachman.Born in Jonestown on April 18, 1926, he was the son of the late Franklin W. and Myrtle G. Glick Bachman. After 35 years of service, Bickel retired from the Lebanon Steel Foundry where he had been a foreman. He then worked for Pennfield Farms as a courier. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Jonestown where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a member of Mount Lebanon Lodge #226, Harrisburg Consistory A.A.S.R., and Zembo Shrine. He was a past Chief of the Jonestown Perseverance Fire Co. where he also served as Vice President. For this he was honored with a lifetime membership to the company. Similarly, he was a lifetime member of Jonestown Legion Post #883, the Lebanon County Firefighters Association, and a past president of the Lebanon Co. Fire Chief's Association. He had also been a member of the Lebanon VFW Post #23. Bickel was the last surviving charter member of the Jonestown Male Chorus. He was a past Director for the Northern Lebanon School District serving as secretary, and the Lebanon County School Authority at the founding of the then Lebanon Vo-Tech. Bickel graduated from Jonestown High School in 1944 and like his older brothers, served his country during the final years of WWII. Following that, he graduated from LVC, class of 1950.He is survived by his children Judith A. and husband Fred Hoyt of Rowley, MA, their sons David and Adam; Jay V. and wife, Joyce Bachman of Jonestown, and his daughter Alicia; Franklin T. Bachman of Mount Desert, ME; Carl A. and wife Sally Bachman of Jonestown, and his children Carol and Nathan; Beth A. Bachman and husband Denny Wyrick of Carlisle; his dear companion of 19 years, Eleanor Hollowell of Jonestown and her family. His extended family includes additional grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom he was know as Pappy; as well as "daughter" Donna Reed of Lebanon; sister-in-law Joyce E. Swope and husband Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews who enjoyed the gatherings in "Pappy's Beer House".His brothers Lester, Herbert, and Richard Bachman and sisters Josephine Bachman and AnnaMae Luciotti preceded him in death.A memorial service will be held at a later date, with inurnment to follow at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Jonestown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at 120 W. Market Street, PO Box 688, Jonestown, 17038.Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.