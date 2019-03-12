Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Hirschbock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin L. Hirschbock


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin L. Hirschbock Obituary
Franklin L. Hirschbock

Lebanon - Franklin L. Hirschbock, 87, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on June 15, 1931, Franklin was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Brenner) Hirschbock. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a United States Air Force veteran. Franklin owned and operated Harpers Tavern in Annville until he retired. He was a member of the Lebanon VFW post #23, Friendship Fire Company, and the Perseverance Fire Company.

He is survived by a son, James E. Hirschbock; a grandson, Steven Hirschbock; two sisters, Eugenia Dove and Elizabeth Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sons, Gregory, Douglas, and Gary Hirschbock; a daughter, Gail Hirschbock; two brothers, Charles and Robert Hirschbock; and a sister, Dorothy Miller.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing hour will be held prior to the service from 9-10 at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now