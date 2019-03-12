|
Franklin L. Hirschbock
Lebanon - Franklin L. Hirschbock, 87, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lebanon, PA on June 15, 1931, Franklin was a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Brenner) Hirschbock. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a United States Air Force veteran. Franklin owned and operated Harpers Tavern in Annville until he retired. He was a member of the Lebanon VFW post #23, Friendship Fire Company, and the Perseverance Fire Company.
He is survived by a son, James E. Hirschbock; a grandson, Steven Hirschbock; two sisters, Eugenia Dove and Elizabeth Arnold; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sons, Gregory, Douglas, and Gary Hirschbock; a daughter, Gail Hirschbock; two brothers, Charles and Robert Hirschbock; and a sister, Dorothy Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment with full military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing hour will be held prior to the service from 9-10 at the funeral home. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019