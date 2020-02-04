Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Fred Puckett Obituary
Lebanon - Fred Puckett, 80, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Haysi, VA on December 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Dollie (Baldwin) Puckett.

Fred was employed as a supervisor at Ironworker Local 5, Washington D.C., for 37 years, retiring in 1995. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Fred is survived by a stepdaughter, Doris Belanger, of Lebanon; stepsons, Charles H. Schaeffer, of Houston, TX, Donald C. Schaeffer, of Pine Grove; sister, Peggy Ann Fox, of Abington, VA; brother, Larry L. Puckett, of Stafford, VA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his companion, Marion Schaeffer; a grandson, Mark Belanger; and brothers, Jerry, Tommy, Sammy, and Danny Puckett.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. There will be no viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be at Quentin Cemetery.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
