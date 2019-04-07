Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perseverance Fire Company Social Hall
Jonestown, PA
Frederick A. "Fred" Fulmer


1937 - 2019
Frederick A. "Fred" Fulmer Obituary
Frederick A. "Fred" Fulmer

Fredericksburg - Frederick A. "Fred" Fulmer, 82, of Fredericksburg, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Saturday, February 6, 1937 to the late Arthur Fulmer and Elizabeth N. Fulmer nee Norton in Lebanon. He was a veteran and retired from Jon's Auto Center where he worked as a mechanic for 25 years. Fred marched for the Liberty Marching Club and enjoyed The Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, baking and also brought a laugh and smile to everyone he met. Surviving are daughter Vicki M. Neff; sister Nancy Bowman. He was preceded in death by wife Hedwig Fulmer nee Muller; brothers William A. Fulmer and Bruce J. Fulmer. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors. A social gathering will be held at the Perseverance Fire Company Social Hall, Jonestown on Saturday, April 13th from 1:00-4:00PM. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
