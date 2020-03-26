|
Frederick "Fred" Heffner
Frederick "Fred" Heffner, beloved husband of Lucille Marquis Heffner passed away on March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford CT, following a long illness. Born in Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Heffner. For 45 years, Fred was a Pipe Organ Voicer for Austin Organs, Inc. in Hartford. He has left a body of work that includes churches and concert halls across the United States. Fred became a Ham Radio Operator (W1CKV) at the age of 12 and was an active member of the Connecticut Quarter Century Wireless Association. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Marquis Heffner of Granby, his brother Richard Heffner and wife Susan of Charlottesville, VA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a loving husband and brother; and cared deeply for his extended family. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020