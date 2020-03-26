Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Heffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick "Fred" Heffner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick "Fred" Heffner Obituary
Frederick "Fred" Heffner

Frederick "Fred" Heffner, beloved husband of Lucille Marquis Heffner passed away on March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford CT, following a long illness. Born in Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Heffner. For 45 years, Fred was a Pipe Organ Voicer for Austin Organs, Inc. in Hartford. He has left a body of work that includes churches and concert halls across the United States. Fred became a Ham Radio Operator (W1CKV) at the age of 12 and was an active member of the Connecticut Quarter Century Wireless Association. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Marquis Heffner of Granby, his brother Richard Heffner and wife Susan of Charlottesville, VA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a loving husband and brother; and cared deeply for his extended family. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -