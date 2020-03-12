Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
His church
11 West Cherry Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
His church
11 West Cherry Street
Palmyra, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Sheaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick L. Sheaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick L. Sheaffer Obituary
Frederick L. Sheaffer

Palmyra - Frederick L. Sheaffer, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born June 30, 1939 in Hershey, he was a son of the late Franklin P. and Ethel E. (Ebersole) Sheaffer and also preceded in death by sisters Patricia S. Grider and Barbara Louise Sheaffer.

A retired supervisor from The Hershey Company, he was a member of Palm Lutheran Church and the Palmyra High School class of 1957. He was a Philadelphia Sports fan, wonderful husband, father and friend, as his wife and family were the most important to him.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years Beatrice M. (Howard) Sheaffer; son Frederick S. Sheaffer; daughter Sharon K. Sheaffer and companion Royce Mader, III.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his church, 11 West Cherry Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 1:00 PM. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -