Frederick Leonard Rhoads
Palmyra - Frederick Leonard Rhoads, 89, of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Twin Oaks Nursing Home.
He was born August 25, 1929 in Hershey; he was the son of the late Melvin T. and Nell (Fegan) Rhoads.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara A. Rhoads; son, Frederick L. Rhoads, Jr., of Laughlin, NV; 2 daughters, April D. Gregory, of Hummelstown and Marshal Arnold, of Palmyra; stepson, Timothy Toms, of Lebanon; 3 stepdaughters, Cindy Culp, of Valleyview, Sue Jordan, of Lebanon and Linda James, of Knoxville, TN; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Tomlinson, Joshua Gregory, Natasha Rhoads and Devin Rhoads; and 6 great-grandsons.
Frederick retired in Communications from the Federal Government, with 26 years of service and retired from the US Navy as a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, with 29 years of service.
Frederick enjoyed fishing, loved his wife and children and he will be greatly missed.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 4, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019