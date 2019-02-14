|
|
Frederick Light
Glen Mills - Frederick Haak Light, 104, of Lansdowne and Glen Mills, PA, died on February 1, 2019. He was born in Lebanon PA, January 25, 1915 to the late Philip and Cora (Haak) Light.
Fred graduated from Lebanon High School in 1931 and from Penn State in 1936 with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer for the Philadelphia Electric Company for 46 years. Fred enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and playing bridge, which he did into his nineties. He also was a woodworker and prolific reader. His amiable temperament, graciousness, and strong morals him wonderful husband, father and friend. He was man of outstanding character, and will be missed.
Fred was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Margaret Robinson Light. He is survived by children, Dr. Wilma Light of Ligonier, PA, Frederick H. Light, Jr. (husband of Maureen Light), of Lebanon, PA, and M. Susan Durgin (wife of Philip Durgin), of Mechanicsburg, PA, seven grandchildren and two great-grand-children. Fred is also survived by his second wife of 24 years, Margaret Hurlburt Light, and her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lansdowne on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fred's honor to the First Presbyterian Church of Lansdowne, PO Box 277, Lansdowne, PA 19050, or the Lansdowne Public Library, 55 S. Lansdowne Ave, Lansdowne, PA, 19050. Please note that the contribution is in memory of Fred Light.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019