|
|
Frederick R. Donmoyer
Lebanon - Frederick R. Donmoyer, 75, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019 in Lebanon, PA. Frederick was the husband of 52 years to Faye Donmoyer. He was born September 6, 1944 in Lebanon, the son of the late Mark L. and Kathryn Miller Donmoyer. Frederick was an auto mechanic for 44 years. He enjoyed antique cars, car shows and was an automotive enthusiast for 60 years. Frederick is survived by his wife Faye; sons Craig Donmoyer & wife Heather, and Daniel Donmoyer; grandchildren Hope & Luke; sisters Judy Funk & Susan Hammer; and daughter in law Sarah Donmoyer. A graveside service will be held at Zoar Lutheran Cemetery 560 Freeport Road, Lebanon, PA on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00am. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019