Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Frederick W. Strobel Jr.


1942 - 2019
Frederick W. Strobel Jr. Obituary
Frederick W. Strobel, Jr.

Myerstown - Frederick W. Strobel, Jr., 77, of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Linda K. Crouse Strobel. On July 25th, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on August 19, 1942, he was the son of the late Frederick W. Sr., and Arlene Y. Yerger Strobel. Fred graduated from Myerstown H.S. in the Class of 1960. He was the owner/operator of Strobel's Sewing Center and S&S Auto Sales in Myerstown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Nicole A. wife of Raymond Jackson, and Jolynne K. Strobel of Annville; brother Randy Strobel of Jonestown; sister Jean Gettle of Sarasota, FL; and his grandchildren Rebecca and Timothy Small.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
