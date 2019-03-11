|
|
G. Lowell Morton
Annville - G. Lowell Morton, 80, of Annville, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Ila Swartz Morton, to whom he was married to for 59 years.
Born in McConnellsburg, PA on November 1, 1938, he was the son of the late George W. Morton and Cleo Decker Morton Fisher. Lowell graduated from Penn State University and went on to receive his Master's Equivalency. Lowell first taught at Cranberry H.S. in Seneca, PA and then was an Agricultural teacher at Annville-Cleona. He was an honorary member of the Little Dutchmen FFA, Cedar Crest FFA, PA State FFA and the American FFA, and was the secretary of the PA Agricultural Teacher's Assoc. Lowell was the past president of the PA State Snowmobile Assoc., Blue Mountain Snowmobile Club, Red Rose Snowmobile Club and Dutch Trail Cutters Snowmobile Club, and was a member of Iron Dog Brigade of snowmobiles. He was the past president and secretary of the Annville-Cleona Kiwanis Club, and was a member of Annville U.M. Church, where he had previously been a Sunday school teacher and on the trustees committee. Lowell enjoyed camping, reading, hunting, but most importantly, spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Kerry A. Morton (Renee) of Annville, Eric G. Morton (Cynthia) of Manheim, daughters Cindy A. Morton of Annville, and Jean I. Reigel (Dwylan) of Westfield, PA; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and in-laws Allen and Janet Zimmerman.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Annville U.M. Church, 1 N. College Ave., Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lowell's memory to his church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019