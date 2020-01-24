Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel Mennonite Church
School Road
Bethel, PA
Resources
Gabriel Victory Hoover

Gabriel Victory Hoover Obituary
Gabriel Victory Hoover

Fredericksburg - Gabriel Victory Hoover, stillborn son of Leon and Kayla L. (Nolt) Hoover of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Ephrata Community Hospital. Surviving in addition to his parents are paternal grandparents, Curtis and Ruth (Good) Hoover of Lebanon and maternal grandparents, Shirley (Matin) Nolt of Bernville and Stanley Nolt of Greer, SC; paternal great grandparents, Esther wife of the late Willis Good of Lebanon; Raymond and Mabel Hoover of East Earl; maternal great grandparents Esther Mae wife of the late Lester Martin of Denver; Aaron and Loretta Nolt of Ephrata. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bethel Mennonite Church, School Road, Bethel. Kindly omit flowers. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
