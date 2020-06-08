Gail Marie Rusnak
Gail Marie Rusnak

Lebanon - Gail Marie Rusnak, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late George M. Rusnak, Sr.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario Canada on October 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Etta Mae Owen Sheldrick. Gail was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. For twelve years she had volunteered at Lebanon Catholic School and eight years at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Annville. She enjoyed Flyers Hockey, circle word books and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Suzanne Marie Rusnak of Lebanon, George Martin Rusnak Jr. and his wife Joyce of Suitland, MD, Veronica Kelly Gates and her husband Leroy of Fredericksburg and Donald Joseph Rusnak and his wife Melissa of Lebanon, with whom she resided; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Troy Gates and granddaughter Courtney Rusnak; brothers Wayne Sheldrick and Marvin Sheldrick and a sister Lois Sheldrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2 N. 8th St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held, per CDC guidelines, on Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Lebanon Twp.

Gail was very charitable to many organizations, so in lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's name may be made to a charity of your choice.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
