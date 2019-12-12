|
Galen Lincoln Boyd
Lebanon - Galen Lincoln Boyd, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster County on February 12, 1942, a son of the late Ralph and Fern Weaver Boyd. Galen was a retired farmer and former owner of Boyd's Seed Center. He was a member of S.L.C.C. (former Midway Church) and was known for Boyd's BBQ and an avid softball player. Galen was survived by mother of his children, Fay Eshleman Boyd; children, Karen Zuck and husband Jeff; Sharon Keller and husband Joel; Mardell Knepper and husband Roger; Brian Boyd and wife Amy; Jo Lynn Schlegel and husband Tim; tweny-one grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Martin and husband John A. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 am in S.L.C.C. (former Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 9 am to 10 am, BOTH AT THE CHURCH. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019