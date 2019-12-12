Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Resources
More Obituaries for Galen Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Galen Lincoln Boyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Galen Lincoln Boyd Obituary
Galen Lincoln Boyd

Lebanon - Galen Lincoln Boyd, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster County on February 12, 1942, a son of the late Ralph and Fern Weaver Boyd. Galen was a retired farmer and former owner of Boyd's Seed Center. He was a member of S.L.C.C. (former Midway Church) and was known for Boyd's BBQ and an avid softball player. Galen was survived by mother of his children, Fay Eshleman Boyd; children, Karen Zuck and husband Jeff; Sharon Keller and husband Joel; Mardell Knepper and husband Roger; Brian Boyd and wife Amy; Jo Lynn Schlegel and husband Tim; tweny-one grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Martin and husband John A. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 am in S.L.C.C. (former Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 9 am to 10 am, BOTH AT THE CHURCH. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Galen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -