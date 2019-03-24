|
Galen S. High
Myerstown - Galen S. High, 70, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was the husband of Cynthia (Crone) High, to whom he would have been married 47 years on August 26, 2019.
Born in Myerstown on December 31, 1948, he was the son of the late John David, Sr. and Laura B. (Sauder) High.
A member of Myerstown Baptist Church, Galen attended Myerstown Mennonite School, where he attended until 8th grade. He later earned his GED in Lebanon. He was employed as a diesel mechanic at Yellow Freight, East Petersburg, retiring in 2008. Galen was a member of the Myerstown Rod and Gun Club and participated in a soup and sandwich outreach program at his church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kenneth E. High, fiancé of Kimberley Peterson, of Myerstown; grandsons, Andrew M. High, of Jonestown, Brandon M. High, of Jonestown; sisters, Miriam, wife of Christian Burkholder, of York, Joyce, wife of Walter Kolb, of Myerstown, Rhoda, wife of Kenneth Reist, of Lebanon; brothers, John, Jr., husband of Dianne High, of Frystown, Edwin, husband of Lois High, of Missouri; sister-in-law, Lena Mae High, of Ephrata; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard High.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown. A viewing will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Myerstown Baptist Church, and Saturday from 3 p.m. until the start of the service. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019