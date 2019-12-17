|
|
Gar Victor Shanaman
Womelsdorf - Gar Victor Shanaman, 90, of Womelsdorf, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Doris D. (Deck) Shanaman. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on July 29, 2019.
Born in Richland, on December 22, 1928, he was a son of the late Mollie (Sellers) and Claude Shanaman.
Gar served in the U.S. Navy, on the U.S.S. Panamint at Operation Cross Roads, in the Bikini Islands. He retired as a Truck Driver from Hofman Industries.
Gar was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Stouchsburg and Womelsdorf Rod and Gun Club. He loved his job as truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great granddaughter. He also enjoyed raising Irish Setter dogs.
In addition to his wife, Gar is survived by, a daughter, Kelly, wife of Scott Sorrick, of Bernville; a son, Scott Shanaman, of Sinking Spring; grandchildren, Mollie Boerlin, Emily Sorrick, & Clayton Sorrick; great granddaughter, Juniper Boerlin; sisters, Joy Garloff & Ann Moyer; brothers, Dale & Ray Shanaman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Fay, Ina, & Rea; brothers, Ned, Lee, Jay, Lew, Lyn, & Ken.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at the VA Medical center for their wonderful care that Gar received from them.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 27 Longs Church Lane, Stouchsburg. Viewing will beigin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc. Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019